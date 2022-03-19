Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,473,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,071. The company has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.13 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.12 and its 200 day moving average is $350.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

