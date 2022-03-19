Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Acreage has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

Get Acreage alerts:

Acreage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.