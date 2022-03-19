Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CAO Jesse Yang Sells 2,072 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

