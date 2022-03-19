Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Lowered to $230.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AYI. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.97.

NYSE AYI opened at $193.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

