Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.89 or 0.07070040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00269128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.09 or 0.00744585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00071069 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.11 or 0.00476563 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00407950 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

