Adam Miller Sells 39,348 Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total value of £44,463.24 ($57,819.56).
Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 17th, Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.28), for a total value of £68,841.50 ($89,520.81).
LON ROO opened at GBX 129 ($1.68) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 230.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -11.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Deliveroo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16).
Deliveroo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
