AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Up 3.5%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.16. 21,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,174,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHCO. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,370,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

