ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $13.90

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.35. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 1,471 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $981.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 663,010 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,902 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 92,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

