adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €250.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €353.00 ($387.91) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €304.06 ($334.13).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €216.60 ($238.02) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($220.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €228.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €257.88.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

