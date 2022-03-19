Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.57. 467,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after buying an additional 481,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,752,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

