AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $427.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $307.31 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.31.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

