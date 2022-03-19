AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after buying an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 708.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.46 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

