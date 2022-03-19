AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

