AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

