AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 72,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 56,534 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 189.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 74,134 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $6,463,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 119,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

