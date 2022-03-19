AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1,033.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after buying an additional 1,297,134 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,139,000 after buying an additional 1,042,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,379,000 after buying an additional 858,211 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19.

