AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

