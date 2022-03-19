AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.