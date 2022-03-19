AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 216 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 98.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.90 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

