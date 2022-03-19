Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Adyen from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,049.45) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,893.75.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

