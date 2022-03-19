AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 126,989 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 468,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,989 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIXY. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,191,000.

Shares of VIXY opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

