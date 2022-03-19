AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,512 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $413.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $414.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.30 and a 200 day moving average of $360.97. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

