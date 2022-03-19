AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,004 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.49. The company has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

