AE Wealth Management LLC Has $20.46 Million Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 697,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,081 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $20,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 1,924.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period.

AZAL stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

