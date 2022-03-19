AE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.67 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $21,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH opened at $95.18 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.98.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.