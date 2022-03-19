AE Wealth Management LLC Has $23.96 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 373.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $124.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

