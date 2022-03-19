AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.