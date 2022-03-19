AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.37. AeroVironment posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $126.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,105.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

