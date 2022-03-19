AeroVironment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,250 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,662% compared to the typical volume of 298 call options.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,105.30 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,530,000 after buying an additional 108,458 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,686 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 232,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

