AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

AES traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,651,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,133. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 775.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 96,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AES by 412.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

