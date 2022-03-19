agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $25.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.82.

AGL opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,529,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,675 shares of company stock worth $2,977,848.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in agilon health by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in agilon health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

