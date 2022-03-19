Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $84.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.36. 6,353,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

