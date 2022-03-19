AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 389,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 251,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

