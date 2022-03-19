AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

AiHuiShou International stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. AiHuiShou International has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. Analysts expect that AiHuiShou International will post -9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

