Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $167.00 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

