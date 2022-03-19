AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.77. 350,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,705% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.31.

Get AIT Therapeutics alerts:

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.