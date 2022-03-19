AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.77. 350,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,705% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.31.
AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)
