Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. 36,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA (Get Rating)

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.