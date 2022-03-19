Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. 36,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

