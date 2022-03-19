Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $102,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 17.6% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.30 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -58.82%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

