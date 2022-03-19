Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $198.24 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $141.94 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 185.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

