Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37.20 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $179.30 million and approximately $37.20 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.18 or 0.00405244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00073040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00098560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007467 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.