Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.
Shares of ALDX stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALDX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
