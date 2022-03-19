Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALDX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

