Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director James P. Cain Sells 425 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARE stock opened at $195.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.91 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $42,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

