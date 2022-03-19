Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after buying an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $125,570,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQN stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

