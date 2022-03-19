Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.27 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 170.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330,894 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

