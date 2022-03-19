Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.17.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$53.09 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$55.42. The company has a market cap of C$55.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$50.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

