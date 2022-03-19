Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$51.00.

ANCUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.