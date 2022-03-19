Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$51.00.

ANCUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.