Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$51.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.17.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE:ATD opened at C$53.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.