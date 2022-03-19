Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

