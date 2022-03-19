Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CFO Sells $87,508.47 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $87,508.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $9.76 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,311,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,843,000 after purchasing an additional 899,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

