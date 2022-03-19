Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

ALPN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 133,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 112,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

